Gauri Khan designs Ananya's 'dream home'; Gen-Z star says 'you're the best'

Mumbai, Nov 24 Bollywood diva Ananya Panday thanked superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife designer Gauri Khan for designing her new "dream home", saying that nobody could have understood what she wanted better.

Ananya took to photo-sharing application Instagram to thank Gauri for designing her new home. In the pictures we can see Ananya in a lilac dress with matching blazer. She is posing with Gauri, who is wearing a black outfit paired with a yellow blazer.

The 'Gehraiyaan' fame actress captioned the post: "My first home .. my dream home thank you @gaurikhan no one could have understood exactly what I wanted better than you and made it so so so special for me you’re the best, love you!!!"

For the unversed, Ananya and Gauri already have a special bond, as Ananya is besties with Gauri’s daughter Suhana Khan.

Suhana commented on the post and wrote: "Faves".

Farah Khan said: "Congratulations!! Big moment."

Huma Qureshi commented: "This is really special."

Ananya has a lineup of films, including the upcoming 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', Vikram Aditya Motwane’s untitled movie, and the web series ‘Call Me Bae’.

