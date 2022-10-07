Gautam Adani announces investments worth Rs 60,000 crore in Raj

Jaipur, Oct 7 Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Friday made a big announcement of opening a medical college and hospital each in two districts of Rajasthan and a cricket stadium in Udaipur with an investment of Rs 60,000 crore.

Participating in the Invest Rajasthan summit here, Gautam Adani said, "Today I am very happy to attend the summit. We have announced an investment of Rs 60,000 crore. Simultaneously, while talking to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, we have got approval for two proposals. Two medical colleges will be opened in Rajasthan. In the districts where there are no medical colleges, it has been agreed that we can contribute by opening medical colleges along with civil hospitals. We also discussed with CM Gehlot and Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi about building a cricket stadium in Udaipur. On behalf of Adani Foundation and Adani Group, we will provide full cooperation to build the stadium."

Both CM Gehlot and Gautam Adani arrived for the media interaction in the same e-vehicle. While Gehlot sat next to the e-rickshaw driver, Adani, Torrent Group Chairman Sudhir Mehta and Speaker C.P. Joshi sat came in the rear seat.

After Adani and Mehta, Rajasthan Cricket Association President Vaibhav Gehlot interacted with the media. Gehlot himself did not say anything.

