Gaza University Targeted in Israeli Airstrike, Sparks International Concern (Watch)

In a conflict that has been ongoing for more than three months between Israel and Hamas, today marks a continuation of the relentless hostilities. The Israeli military has been conducting continuous airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, targeting various underground facilities of Hamas. As a result, ordinary people in Gaza are bearing the brunt of the attacks. Now, Israel has reportedly targeted Gaza University, adding to the allegations of an airstrike on the educational institution by the Israeli forces. The footage of the attack has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the university building is visible before the explosion occurs. Suddenly, a massive explosion rocks the area, and the aftermath shows panic among the surrounding people. In a matter of seconds, the university premises turn into a dust-covered scene, indicating significant damage. This video has prompted the United States to seek clarification from Israel on the incident. The footage clearly shows the building before the explosion, raising questions about the nature of the strike.

315 explosive mines were used to blow up the University of Palestine, central area of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/hXJq845lRz — Jalal #CeasefireNow (@JalalAK_jojo) January 17, 2024

Amidst the ongoing conflict, Israel has faced condemnation for its attacks on Gaza University. The university has been hit hard by the Israeli military, causing destruction to its infrastructure. The Israeli military is reportedly intensifying its attacks on the main city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. Khan Yunis is considered a stronghold of Hamas, which is why Israeli forces have targeted the city. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, a significant number of casualties have been reported, with Al-Amal Hospital being hit, resulting in approximately 77 deaths. Israel claims to have eliminated dozens of militants in these attacks, emphasizing its commitment to continue the conflict until the eradication of terrorism. Israeli leaders have reiterated their determination to persist with the war until the complete end of terrorism.