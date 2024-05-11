GCC welcomes UN General Assembly's Resolution on Palestine's right to full membership

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], May 11 (ANI/WAM): Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi welcomed the United Nations General Assembly's adoption of a resolution supporting Palestine's right to full membership at the world body and the recommendation that the UN Security Council reconsider the Palestinian bid.

The GCC secretary-general pointed out that the fact that the resolution received a vote from 143 countries comes as an affirmation and belief in the Palestinian right to this recognition so that the State of Palestine can exercise all its rights and duties at this world body.

He stressed the GCC's firm position in supporting the Palestinian cause and reaching a solution based on ending the Israeli occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with east Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor