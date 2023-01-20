Gen Faiz, Gen Bajwa responsible for Pakistan's mess: Nawaz

London, Jan 20 Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has singled out General (retd) Bajwa and Lt General (retd) Faiz Hameed for spinning the country around for their personal wishes and whims in the form of installing Imran Khan's PTI government in 2018.

Speaking to the media in London on Thursday evening after holding talks with his party colleagues including Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Sharif reminded people of his Gujranwala speech to a PDM rally on October 16, 2020 in which he shocked Pakistan by directly accusing former army chief General (retd) Qamar Bajwa and former ISI chief Lt General (retd) Faiz Hameed of rigging elections, installing Khan as premier in violation of the Constitution, removing his government, muzzling the media, pressurising the judiciary and victimising opposition politic, The News reported.

Sharif said that he had pointed out in Gujranwala speech who was responsible for the mess Pakistan was in and how a group of people conspired to take over the country.

He said said that Lt General (R) Faiz and General (R) Bajwa were responsible for making it all about their personalities, their wishes and desires, The News reported.

The News had reported recently that Sharif had decided to focus his attack on four persons for bringing Pakistan to near ruin retired judges Saqib Nisar, Asif Saeed Khosa, General (retd) Bajwa, Lt General (retd) Faiz Hameed and Imran Khan.

Sharif told the media outside his son's office that he didn't mince facts when informing the nation about the cruelty and injustice he and Pakistan had been subjected to.

"We have been treated unjustly and cruelly and it's my responsibility to point that out."

Sharif said that the people of Pakistan are well aware of the "faces and characters" of the two retired generals who are believed to be behind implementing the Tabdeeli project originally envisioned by former intelligence chiefs General Shuja Pasha, General Zaheer-ul-Islam and their colleagues, The News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor