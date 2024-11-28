Geneva: Protest held outside UN Office against atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh

Geneva [Switzerland], November 28 : The All Minorities Association of Bangladesh held a protest at the iconic Broken Chair monument in front of the United Nations Office in Geneva on Thursday.

Protestors across different faithsHindus, Christians, Buddhists, and Ahmadi Muslimswere joined by Swiss nationals who demonstrated solidarity with the cause.

The demonstrators voiced their concerns over the ongoing atrocities in Bangladesh under the caretaker government.

The protestors alleged systematic violence targeting minorities, resulting in the loss of lives, destruction of property, and widespread human rights abuses. Protesters called for a secular and inclusive Bangladesh that respects Bengali identity and culture, reflecting the ideals of the 1971 liberation movement against West Pakistani oppression and its local collaborators, such as Jamaat-e-Islami and Al-Badr.

The protestors also expressed concerns over the plight of Prabhu Chinmay Das, the head of ISKCON in Bangladesh, who has reportedly been detained by Bangladeshi authorities under questionable charges. Protesters appealed to the international community for his immediate and unconditional release.

Priyajit Debsarkar, an independent political analyst from London, emphasised the gravity of the situation, and said that the Hindu priest's arrest is a "matter of grave concern."

"Arrest of Prabhu Chinmoy Das is a matter of grave concern. Here in the United Nations, Geneva, the 17th Minority Rights Council, we have raised this on multiple platforms and we are appealing to the international community to seek his immediate release without any conditions or restrictions. The current situation in Bangladesh is extremely concerning and highly volatile when it comes to targeting minorities, be it places of worship or business, educational institutions in other aspects of ordinary life..."

The protesters chanted slogans such as "Jai Shri Ram," expressing their frustration and calling for global attention to the deteriorating human rights situation in Bangladesh.

Author and commentator Priyajit Debsarkar reiterated the broader significance of the movement, saying it is not just for minorities but for all who oppose extremism and violence in the country.

Reflecting on the root causes of the crisis, Tanmayi, a protester from Geneva, said that the main problem occured due to the country's partition.

"The source of the problem, in my opinion, is because of this partition of India. If there was no partition, then there would not be so much problem now in Bangladesh. I think that we need to have peace there and to have tolerance between different religions and between different ways of thinking because this is very important... To let the people have their beliefs and their traditionsit's very important because then it can help maintain peace," she said.

The protesters urged the international community to act decisively to ensure justice, peace, and the protection of fundamental rights for all citizens in Bangladesh.

