George Clooney: If my wife cooked we’d all die

Los Angeles, Dec 13 Hollywood star George Clooney has joked if he left the cooking to his wife Amal his family would die.

The actor, 62, who married human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin, 45, in 2014, said her skills in the kitchen were nowhere near her expertise in court.

George told Extra: “My wife, who is a brilliant lawyer -- she’s one of the great advocates of the world; she takes on ISIS and all these things -- but I better be doing the cooking, or we will all die.”

When asked what he and the human rights attorney have on the menu for the festive season, George said he would be making a “little Christmas turkey this year”.

George and Amal, who tied the knot in September 2014, has six-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with her, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

When asked whether his children have an understanding of who their father is, George told Extra they have “no concept at all”.

The actor added: “At one point the other day, one of the kids at school told our kid that I was famous.

“And my son said, ‘Papa, what’s famous?’”

It was recently reported George is selling the Lake Como estate he bought for $21 million -- for nearly $110 million -- but he denied the rumour.

The actor bought the 3,000 sq. metre Villa Oleandra from ketchup makers the Heinz family for $12.5 million in 2002 and purchased the neighbouring Villa Margherita for $8.5 million two years later, and connected the properties by a bridge.

He was said to be getting rid of it to escape the prying eyes of paparazzi after years of spending summers there with his human rights lawyer wife Amal and their kids.

But in September he said the “first” he heard of it was when it was published by the media, adding: “Everyone picked it up. It’s not true.”

