German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirms participation in Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland

Berlin [Germany], May 9 : German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday confirmed his participation in the Ukraine Peace Summit which is slated to take place in June this year.

In a post on X, the German Chancellor wrote, "Germany supports the summit on peace in Ukraine planned for June. I also confirmed my attendance to President @ZelenskyyUa in today's phone call."

"We both agreed to work towards a broad global participation," he added.

Switzerland is set to organise a summit on 'Peace in Ukraine' at the Burgenstock resort on June 15 and 16, aiming to develop a common understanding of a path towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, inviting over 160 delegations to the summit on Peace in Ukraine.

Moreover, the summit will build on the discussions that have taken place in recent months, underscoring the Ukrainian peace formula and other peace proposals based on the UN Charter and key principles of international law.

Ahead of the "Peace in Ukraine" Conference in Switzerland, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently ruled out his country's participation in the summit scheduled to be held in June and said that they will not participate in any event supporting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "peace formula".

While speaking in an interview with a local Russian news outlet, Sergey Lavrov said, "When our Swiss colleagues say they want to invite Russia to the first conference, they are not telling the truth. We will not participate in any events that promote Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula in one way or another."

"This much has been clear to everyone for a long time. We are serious about being open to negotiations based on the reality. Everyone knows this, too from experience." Sergey Lavrov added.

Notably, Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, which the West has termed an unprovoked war.

