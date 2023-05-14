German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledges to support Ukraine for "as long as necessary"

Berlin [Germany], May 14 : German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday said that Germany will support Ukraine as long as needed, Al Jazeera reported. He made the remarks during a joint press conference after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's arrived in Berlin for his first visit since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February last year.

Speaking at a joint news conference on Sunday, Scholz said, "I have said it many times, and I repeat it here today: we will support you for as long as it is necessary. He further said that Germany stood with its partners "for Russia to be held to account for its misdeeds," as per the Al Jazeera report.

Zelenskyy said that he will always be grateful to Germany for its support amid the ongoing conflict. His statement came after the German government announced military assistance worth 2.7 billion euros for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy tweeted, "I thank Germany for the largest military aid package since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. German air defense systems, artillery, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles are saving Ukrainian lives and bringing us closer to victory. Germany is a reliable ally! Together we are bringing peace closer!"

Speaking in Berlin, Zelenskyy reassured his Western allies that his country was preparing a counteroffensive to liberate Ukrainian regions and not to attack Russian territory, according to Al Jazeera report.

Speaking to reporters, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "We don't attack Russian territory, we liberate our own legitimate territory." He stated, "We have neither the time nor the strength [to attack Russia]," according to an official interpreter, Al Jazeera reported. He further said, "And we also don't have weapons to spare, with which we could do this."

Speaking about Zelenskyy's visit to Germany, Scholz stated, "Your visit to Berlin is a powerful signal, dear @ZelenskyyUa. Russia's brutal war of aggression against your country has been going on for 444 days. We provide you with humtarian, political, financial and arms support as long as it is necessary."

He further said, "We are not weakening our support: Germany is providing a new package of military aid worth a total of 2.7 billion euros, including further Leopard-1 main battle tanks, Marder BMPs and Iris-T air defense systems."

Earlier on Saturday, Germany announced that it would supply Ukraine with an aid package worth nearly USD 3 billion to strengthen the country's defence, marking Berlin's largest pledge in military aid since the start of the war, reported CNN.

The German Ministry of Defence said in a statement that the package may include a variety of military hardware, including armoured personnel carriers, 30 Leopard tanks, reconnaissance drones and ammunition.

"With this valuable contribution of urgently needed military material, we are once again showing that Germany is serious about its support," CNN quoted Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius as saying.

"We all wish for a speedy end to this terrible war waged by Russia against the Ukrainian people, which is contrary to international law. Unfortunately, this is not yet in sight. Germany will therefore provide all the help it can - as long as it takes," Pistorius added.

