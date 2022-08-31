German court confirms expulsion of IS extremist

Berlin, Aug 31 An administrative court in the German capital Berlin has declared the expulsion of a convicted Islamic State (IS) extremist to be legal.

The judges confirmed a decision by the immigration authorities, a court spokesman said on Tuesday.

An Iraqi national who had been sentenced by the Berlin Court of Appeal in June 2021 to a youth sentence of several years for a war crime, aiding and abetting murder and membership of a terrorist organization had filed a complaint, reports dpa news agency.

He is due to be released from prison next year.

The judges have now decided that the man continues to pose a threat to Germany.

The judgement is not yet final.

From the point of view of the administrative court, the fact that the plaintiff has not recently shown any radical Islamist tendencies does not change the assessment of his remaining dangerousness.

In June, the Court of Appeal found that the plaintiff continued to commit serious violent crimes after entering Germany, intimidated witnesses and distributed video images of an execution.

The man had been on trial with his father for war crimes in their homeland for around two and a half years.

In the summer of 2021, the two were sentenced. A life sentence was imposed on the then 45-year-old. The then 22-year-old son received a youth sentence of five years and 10 months.

Although the verdict is not yet final, the man is still in custody.

According to court findings, the men joined the IS in their home town of Mosul in 2014 and took part in the public execution of a prisoner in October 2014.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor