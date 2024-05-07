German Defence Minister to hold security policy talks in US, Canada

Berlin (IANS/DPA) German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius will discuss security policy with the US and Canada on Tuesday.

He is first expected to visit New York, where he will address the representatives of the American-Jewish Committee, an organisation representing interests of the Jewish community.

Pistorius is scheduled to meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday.

A visit to the defence company Boeing is also on the German Defence Minister's agenda.

During his visit, Pistorius plans to meet his US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in Washington.

The German Defence Minister also plans to travel to Ottawa to hold talks with his Canadian counterpart, Bill Blair.

Pistorius is expected to report on Germany's military involvement in NATO as well as its contributions to the stabilisation of conflict zones. The ongoing war in Ukraine is going to be discussed as well.

