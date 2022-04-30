German Parliament to hold discussion on situation of Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang

In a bid to create pressure on China regarding human rights violations of the Uyghur community in the country, the German Parliament will hold a discussion on the situation of Uyghurs on Saturday.

Ahead of the upcoming discussion on April 30, Enver Can of Ilham Tohti Initiative organized a press conference on Friday (local time). The conference witnessed the participation of a camp survivor Sayragul Sauytbay, author Alexandra Cavelius, researcher Adrian Zenz, Uyghur American attorney Nury Turkel, and Prof Marie Holzman.

In the conference, the participants elaborated on the deteriorating situation of Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region [XUAR] and also talked about the torture, religious restrictions, cultural cleansing, and forced abortions and sterilization of ethnic nationalities in China.

Notably, the discussion on Uyghurs in the German Parliament may create monumental pressure on China.

This comes after Beijing launched a brutal crackdown that has swept more than one million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other Muslim minorities into detention camps and prisons in its western Xinjiang province under the pretext of fighting Islamist extremism.

These efforts have led to allegations of imposing forced labour, mass internment, forced birth control, erasing Uyghur cultural and religious identity, as well as accusations of genocide.

The Chinese government has publicly refuted any reports of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, however, China has been rebuked globally for the crackdown on Uyghur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities, and sending members of the community to undergo some form of forcible re-education or indoctrination.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor