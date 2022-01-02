German protesters, officers hurt in COVID-19 rally in Thuringia - police

Six protesters and four police officers were injured in clashes that erupted at an anti-pandemic curbs rally in the German town of Greiz in Thuringia on New Year's Day, police said.

Officers used pepper spray and batons against a crowd of some 400 people, who gathered in protest against COVID-19 limits for the unvaccinated, effective nationwide since Tuesday.

Police said dozens of criminal charges had been filed against protesters for resisting police orders, causing bodily harm and ignoring social distancing rules. Officers were lightly injured.

Around a thousand people protested restrictions elsewhere in the central German state, including in Liebenstein, Rudolstadt, Sondershausen and Soemmerda. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor