German union calls for two-day rail strike

Berlin [Germany], May 11 : Germany's rail and transport workers' trade union, the EVG, announced a 50-hour rail strike as the workers demand higher wages to cope with high rates of inflation, according to DW News.

The strike is likely to impact train traffic on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Several unions have been in negotiation with employers for months for increasing their wages, which led to the series of strikes on public transport and at airports, among other places.

According to the EVG, the upcoming strike will affect German national rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) and other transport compes where there has not been "mengful" progress in recent weeks, reported DW news.

"The patience of our members is now really exhausted," EVG wage negotiator Cosima Ingenschay said on Thursday. "We are forced to strike for 50 hours to show how serious the situation is," she added.

Workers will down tools from 10 pm (20:00 UTC/GMT) on Sunday night until the end of the day on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bahn said it is cancelling all long-distance rail services during the strike, according to DW news.

