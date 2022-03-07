Girl hiding in bomb shelter plays song by Ukrainian composer Mykola Lysenko

A girl hiding in the bomb shelter from the possible shelling and attacks played a Ukrainian song composed by Mykola Lysenko "Nich yaka misiachna / What a moonlit night", shared Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its Twitter handle.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the ongoing attacks commented, "During the night, Russia hit Mykolayiv, residential areas, using rocket artillery. They hit Kharkiv, neighbourhoods, they hit other cities too," adding "This had zero sense from a military standpoint, it's simply terror."

According to The Kyiv Independent, the Ukrainian president was quoted as saying, "How many more deaths are needed for you to secure our sky?"

"We are waiting for this decision, either (for you to do it) with the force you have or provide us with planes and anti-aircraft systems that will give us the strength to do it," he requested the western nations.

As per the Ukrainian media outlet, over 140,000 people have returned to Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion. According to the State Border Guard Service, 80 per cent of those returning are men, reported the media outlet.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine.

( With inputs from ANI )

