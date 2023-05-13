Girls in Afghan province of Balkh call on Taliban to reopen schools

Kabul [Afghstan], May 13 : As Afghan girls continue to remain deprived of education under the Taliban regime, girls in Balkh province have once again called out the de-facto authorities to reopen schools for them and let them learn, TOLOnews reported.

Expressing concern about the uncertain future under the hardline Taliban rule, the girls expressed rage and concern for not being given the basic right to learn.

"We call on the government to allow us to go to our schools," a student, Naznin said, according to TOLOnews. Another student, Ta stated, "We call on the Islamic Emirate to reopen the doors of the schools for all girls and to allow us to continue our education as in other countries."

Muniza, a 12th grader, claimed that she had fantasised about reopening schools, but her wish has not yet come true.

"I was happy prior to the new (solar) year that I would be able to learn in the new educational year, but, unfortunately, the doors of the schools remain closed," Muniza said.

Afghan girls have repeatedly called on the Taliban to immediately open schools and universities for them, however, there is no development on the situation of females' right to education in the country hit by economic and humtarian crisis.

Since the Taliban regained power in August 2021 after the US exit from the country, women are not allowed to work in the fields of education with domestic and international orgsations, in gyms, or in public spaces.

Taliban has rolled back a wide range of human rights of women and girls, including a ban on attending high school and university, restrictions on movement and work.

