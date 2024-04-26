GISEC Global 2024 celebrates 3 new Guinness World Records

Dubai [UAE], April 26 (ANI/WAM): The conclusion of the GISEC Global 2024 exhibition on Thursday witnessed the announcement of three Guinness World Records in a landmark achievement for the UAE Cyber Security Council.

The Guinness World Records were set in the 'Largest Internet of Things Awareness Lesson' with 293 participants, while there were 104 nationalities represented in the 'Most Nationalities in an Internet of Things Awareness Lesson' and 'Most Nationalities in a Gamified Cybersecurity Training' categories, respectively.

Held under the theme of "AI-Driven Cyber Resilience', the third day of the event put the spotlight on a wide range of topics, including the practices of protecting infrastructure, youth empowerment, and dealing with the threats of AI in cybersecurity. The agenda also saw females at the heart of the conversations, with the 'Dark Stage' hosting ten sessions, all delivered by women.

In one of the highlight sessions, senior representatives from the UAE, Singapore, Pakistan, Oman and Jordan's banking institutions shared insights on protecting their systems and preventing future data threats. Statistics show that finance and insurance organisations globally experienced 566 breaches, leading to over 254 million leaked records.

In the inaugural GISEC Global Cyber Excellence Awards, Dr. Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security, was among the winners, collecting the GISEC Special Awards Personality of the Year accolade.

Other winners included Dr. Reem AlShammari, CyberSecurity and Technology Thought Leader, Energy Sector, Kuwait (GISEC Cybersecurity Woman of the Arab World 2024) and Basim AlRuwaii, CISO, Saudi Aramco (GISEC CISO of the Year 2024).

The three-day annual event welcomed over 750 of the world's foremost cybersecurity companies, 350-plus leading speakers, and 20,000 cybersecurity professionals from different countries. (ANI/WAM)

