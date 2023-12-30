GitHub’s AI chatbot is now available to all users globally

San Francisco, Dec 30 AI-powered developer platform GitHub has made its Copilot Chat feature available for all users globally.

Copilot Chat is now available as part of paid tiers and free for verified teachers, students and maintainers of certain open source projects, reports TechCrunch.

Earlier this year, GitHub rolled out Copilot Chat, a ChatGPT-like programming-centric chatbot for organisations subscribed to Copilot for Business.

Copilot Chat was later rolled out to individual Copilot customers for $10 per month in beta.

It is powered by GPT-4, OpenAI’s flagship generative AI model.

Developers can prompt Copilot Chat in natural language to get real-time guidance, said the report.

Integrated together, GitHub Copilot Chat and the GitHub Copilot pair programmer form a powerful AI assistant capable of helping developers build at the speed of their minds in the natural language of their choice.

Teams of developers and individuals alike can use GitHub Copilot Chat to learn new languages or frameworks, troubleshoot bugs, or get answers to coding questions in simple, natural language outputs.

It can reduce the need for context switching, streamlines the development process, and help developers maintain their focus and momentum, said the company.

GitHub Copilot Chat can suggest best practices, tips, and solutions tailored to specific coding challenges in real time. Developers can use GitHub Copilot Chat to learn a new language or upskill at speed.

