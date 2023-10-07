"Glad to note unanimous appreciation": Jaishankar on Parliamentary Consultative Committee discussion on India's G20 Presidency

New Delhi [India], October 7 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday acknowledged the Parliamentary Consultative Committee's "unanimous appreciation" of India's G20 Presidency and underlined the positive impact of the 'Jan Bhagidari' (public involvement) approach.

"The Parliamentary Consultative Committee met today to discuss our G20 Presidency. Glad to note the unanimous appreciation of its unqualified success. And the positive impact of the Jan Bhagidari approach," Jaishankar posted on X.

The 18th G20 Summit, the biggest in the event's history in terms of world leaders and delegates invited, was hosted in the national capital on September 9, and 10.

It was the first G20 summit India hosted.

The theme for the summit was "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", which translates to "One World, One Family, One Future".

G20 Leaders' New Delhi Declaration achieved unanimous consensus, addressing diverse global issues, from Russia-Ukraine tensions to sustainable development, food security, and launching the Global Biofuel Alliance.

The G20 leaders agreed to admit the African Union as a permanent member of the G20, which is a major step towards increasing the representation of developing countries in the forum.

The onboarding of the African Union into the group would allow African interests and perspectives to be heard and recognised within the G20.

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar also lauded India's stellar performance at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

India currently stands in fourth place with a total of 100 medals, including 25 gold, 35 silver, and 40 bronze medals.

"Achievements in sport showcase New India's growing aspirations and its 'Kaise Nahi Hoga' attitude," the EAM posted on X.

Jaishankar said that the record 100 medals in the Asian Games is a demonstration of India's growing aspirations.

"Congratulations to the whole contingent. Their victories are a huge inspiration for the entire nation," Jaishankar posted on X.

