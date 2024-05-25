Global community condemns China's military actions near Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], May 25 : China's military actions around Taiwan were criticized by the global community, stated the Presidential Office on Saturday, describing them as a challenge to the international order, Taiwan News reported.

"China's recent unilateral provocation not only undermines the status quo of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, but it is also a blatant provocation to the international order, triggering serious concern and condemnation from the international community," said a statement attributed to Taiwan's Presidential Office.

The island has been self-governed since 1949, when nationalists under Chiang Kai-shek fled there after being defeated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in a civil war.

Earlier in the day, the Taiwan Ministry of Defence, detected a significant Chinese military presence around the nation, with military aircraft and vessels operating around Taiwan.

According to the ministry, 62 China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, and 27 China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were seen operating in the vicinity of Taiwan.

Days after Taiwan's Lai Ching Te was sworn in as the island's President on May 20, China launched two-day-long military drills on Thursday and Friday (May 23-24) surrounding the nation, as per Taiwan News.

China described the manoeuvres as "punishment" for what it called President Lai Ching-te's Taiwan independence stance.

State-controlled media in China said the drills were "normal" and "necessary" but Beijing's unilateral actions damaged peace and stability while posing a challenge to the global order, said Presidential Office Spokesperson Kuo Ya-hui.

She added the president and his national security team had closely monitored the drills and taken the necessary measures, per Radio Taiwan International (RTI).

Recently, China warned the US that efforts toward "Taiwan's independence" are a "dead end" and "will only backfire" after an unnamed US official urged Beijing to exercise restraint over the cross-strait situation.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin at a regular media briefing on Friday said, "There will be a dead end for those who engage in 'Taiwan independence', and to connive support for 'Taiwan independence' will only backfire."

In Lai Ching Te May 20 inaugural speech, he hoped China would put the security and well-being of the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait first, Kuo said. China should stop its threats against Taiwan and the region, and shoulder its global responsibility to maintain peace and stability, Kuo quoted President Lai as saying.

"My responsibility is to safeguard the nation and ensure the safety of all citizens," Lai said as he visited the 66th brigade of the Marine Corps in Taoyuan for the first time in his capacity as the commander-in-chief of the country's armed forces.

In the face of "external challenges and threats, we will continue to defend the values of freedom and democracy, and protect regional peace and stability," Lai said, noting that he would "stand alongside" all military personnel and "protect national security."

Lai further assured all civilians as he expressed confidence in the military's ability to stand firm at their posts and work to ensure national security, Focus Taiwan reported.

