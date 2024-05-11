Global Council for Tolerance and Peace commends efforts for granting Palestine full membership in UN

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 11 (ANI/WAM): The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace commended the statements made by the UAE, in its capacity as Chair of the Arab Group for the month of May, the Republic of Uganda, the Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Chair of the Islamic Group at the UN, regarding their support for granting Palestine full membership in the United Nations.

In a statement today, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, expressed his gratitude for the United Nations General Assembly's efforts. He highlighted that these efforts demonstrate the democratic nature of international relations and reflect a sincere commitment to implementing the will of the international community.

This commitment, he said, aims to uphold rights and justice in support of the Palestinian people, who are advocating for their fundamental rights, such as equality with other nations and recognition of their statehood similar to other UN member states.

The Council stressed the importance of halting the current war in Gaza to comply with the relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly, the Security Council, and the Human Rights Council.

It asserted that the ongoing conflict fuels hatred and breeds new generations of youth seeking revenge, which hinders efforts to promote values of tolerance and love that international endeavours should aim to cultivate among global populations.

The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace emphasised the need for unified international endeavours to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people and to make every possible effort to ease the hardships faced by Palestinian children and women. (ANI/WAM)

