Govt offers discount for online purchase of Sovereign Gold Bonds

New Delhi, Dec 15 Sovereign Gold Bonds 2023-24 (Series III) has been opened for subscription during the period December 18-22, 2023 with Settlement date December 28, 2023, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

The issue price of the Bond during the subscription period will be Rs 6,199 per gram.

The Central government in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow a discount of Rs 50 per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode.

For such investors the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 6,149 per gram of gold, according to the Finance Ministry statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor