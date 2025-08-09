Grateful for the support: Zelenskyy speaks to UK PM Starmer for "truly lasting peace for Ukraine"

Kiev [Ukraine], August 9 : President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said that he held a conversation with the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and shared the need for "truly lasting peace" for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said he valued the determination of the United Kingdom, the United States, and all "our partners to end the war."

In a post on X, the Ukrainian President said, "I spoke with UK Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer. I am grateful for the support. We share the same view on the need for a truly lasting peace for Ukraine and on the danger of Russia's plan to reduce everything to discussing the impossible."

He further added, "Clear steps are needed, as well as maximum coordination between us and our partners. We value the determination of the United Kingdom, the United States, and all our partners to end the war. We are actively working for constructive diplomacy and to ensure that the decisions can work. We agreed on further contacts."

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1954131954766377013

Earlier on Saturday, Zelenskyy in a series of posts on X said that any decisions which are against and without Ukraine are "decisions against peace", which would not achieve anything.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1954063605453795361

He further referred to Donald Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin next Friday, in Alaska and said, "President Trump announced preparations for his meeting with Putin in Alaska. Very far away from this war, which is raging on our land, against our people, and which anyway can't be ended without us, without Ukraine."

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1954063607617991070

In a post that followed, Zelenskyy further mentioned, "The answer to the Ukrainian territorial question already is in the Constitution of Ukraine. No one will deviate from thisand no one will be able to. Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupier."

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1954063616514097261

The Ukrainian President said that he is ready to work together with the US President, and all partners for a lasting peace. "We are ready to work together with President Trump, together with all our partners for real and, most importantly, lasting peace. A peace that will not collapse because of Moscow's desires."

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1954063618326036521

Speaking earlier at the White House during the signing of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace accord, Trump also hinted at progress on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On being asked how farnegotiations on the Russia-Ukraine peace efforts had progressed, Trump replied, "We are getting very close to a deal. Working with European nations, who are terrific people and leaders, is a pleasure through NATO. I became very friendly with them and agreed to go from 2 per cent to 5 per cent that they have already paid. And we are working together very closely. In all fairness to President Zelensky, he is getting everything he needs, assuming we will get something done. I will be meeting very shortly with President Putin. It would have been sooner, but I guess there are security arrangements that unfortunately people have to make."

Trump also said that a deal to end the war in Ukraine would involve some exchange of territory.

"It's very complicated. But we're going to get some [territory] back, and we're going to get some switched. There'll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both, but we'll be talking about that either later, or tomorrow," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor