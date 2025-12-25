"Gratitude to everyone": BNP leader Rahman after his grand reception after he landed in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 25 : Following his grand reception on the 300-foot road after he arrived in Bangladesh on Thursday, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, who has been in exile for 17 years, expressed gratitude to supporters, who were gathered in hundreds of thousands to welcome the leader in the country.

Rahman, who landed in Bangladesh earlier today, was received by a massive public reception, with party leaders and activists gathered along the route of the road.

After his reception, Rahman thanked people from across the country for turning out in large numbers, acknowledging the support and prayers in a post on Facebook stating, "Gratitude to everyone."

Amid tight security arrangements, thousands of BNP supporters lined along key roads, including the area near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and the 300 Feet Road, to welcome the party's acting chief aboard a bus adorned in the party's colours.

Standing at the front of the bus, he waved to the crowds as chants and slogans echoed from both sides of the road.

His return has energised BNP leaders and activists, with banners welcoming him displayed across the city.

Some banners read, "The leader is coming," reflecting the excitement among supporters gathered for the homecoming, bdnews24 reported.

During his visit, Rahman is also scheduled to register himself as a voter on December 27, bdnews24 reported, citing Salahuddin Ahmed.

He stated that the election offices would remain open on Saturday, enabling Rahman to complete the necessary formalities, including obtaining his national identity card.

Meanwhile, nomination forms have already been collected in Bogura on behalf of Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman for the parliamentary elections scheduled for February 12, bdnews24 reported.

According to BNP Bogura district unit president Rezaul Karim Badsha, Khaleda Zia's nomination paper was collected from the Bogura-7 constituency, while Tarique Rahman's nomination paper was obtained from the Bogura-6 constituency.

Former lawmaker Helaluzzaman Talukder Lalu collected the nomination paper for Khaleda Zia, while Badsha collected the form on behalf of Tarique Rahman, bdnews24 reported.

