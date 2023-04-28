Greece: Multinational Air Exercise INIOCHOS-23 picks up pace

Athens [Greece], April 28 : Multinational Air Exercise INIOCHOS-23 being held at Greece's Andravida Air Base, has picked up pace.

"#ExINIOCHOS. The multinational exercise being held at Andravida Air Base, Greece picks up pace. Coming days will see #IAF undertaking complex aerial drills with other partner nations," the Indian Air Force tweeted on Thursday.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is participating in Exercise INIOCHOS-23, a multi-national air exercise hosted by the Hellenic Air Force, the air force of Greece.

The exercise is being conducted at the Andravida Air Base in Greece from April 24 to May 4, 2023. The Indian Air Force will be participating with four Su-30 MKI and two C-17 aircraft.

The objective of the exercise is to enhance international cooperation, synergy and interoperability among the participating Air Forces

The exercise is being conducted in a realistic combat scenario involving multiple types of air and surface assets. It will also enable the participating contingents to engage in professional interactions, providing valuable insight into each other's best practices.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor