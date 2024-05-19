Guatemala President assures Taiwan of his steadfast support amid China's allegations about dollar diplomacy

Taipei [Taiwan], May 19 : Taiwan's Ambassador to Guatemala, Miguel Liao, said on Saturday that Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo assured Taiwan of his steadfast support amid China's allegations about dollar diplomacy, Taiwan News reported.

Liao said he recently held a meeting with eight ministerial-level officials in Guatemala, aiming to promote Taiwan's intention of friendship, Taiwan News cited Central News Agency (CNA) report.

He expressed hope that Taiwan and Guatemala could continue working together as strategic allies.

Miguel Liao said that an alliance between two nations is seen as mutually beneficial, with Taiwan's technological prowess complementing Guatemala's rich resources. He added that Taiwan serves as a gateway to Asia while Guatemala is a gateway to Central and Latin America, and both nations share common values of freedom, democracy and respect for human rights.

Guatemala Foreign Minister Carlos Ramiro Martinez is currently in Taiwan as the country's special envoy to attend Taiwan President-elect Lai Ching-te's swearing-in ceremony set to be held on May 20. Chinese officials and media accused Taiwan of engaging in dollar diplomacy with Guatemala.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Saturday rejected China's allegations regarding dollar diplomacy with Guatemala and called it a ploy by China to use the occasion of the oath-taking ceremony of President-elect Lai Ching-te and Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim on May 20 to try and disrupt Taipei's foreign relations, Taiwan News reported.

Taiwan's foreign ministry's statement came after the Chinese foreign ministry alleged that Taiwan had maintained political support from Guatemala by paying off its lawmakers, according to Taiwan News report.

The statement released by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "China took advantage of the inauguration ceremony of its new president and vice president to once again resort to despicable tactics in an attempt to confuse the international community. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs severely condemned it and warned China that Taiwan, the Republic of China, is a sovereign and independent country. China has no right to comment on exchanges."

Taiwan's foreign ministry accused China of using money and corrupt practices to infiltrate other nations and termed the latest allegations made by Beijing a grave insult to the leaders of Guatemala, Taiwan News report.

In the statement, Taiwan's foreign ministry said, "As we all know, China not only uses financial bribes to infiltrate other countries but also creates debt traps to cause fatal harm to the development of other countries."

Taiwan expressed strong protest over China's accusations and urged the global community to condemn China's hypocrisy. In a statement, Taiwan's foreign ministry stated, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs severely condemned it and warned China that Taiwan, the Republic of China, is a sovereign and independent country. China has no right to comment on exchanges."

Bernardo Arevalo's commitment to maintaining diplomatic allies with Taiwan comes as Guatemala seeks to enhance economic ties with China.

Earlier in February, Guatemala Foreign Minister Carlos Ramiro Martinez said, "We are going to continue working with Taiwan at the levels we have been doing" and added, "but the president has pointed out that we cannot ignore the weight and power China represents."

The Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Guatemala's support for Taiwan has never wavered and is one of Taiwan's two diplomatic allies in Central America.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor