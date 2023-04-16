Gunmen kill 7, including a child at public swimming pool in Mexico

Mexico City [Mexico], April 16 : Gunmen stormed a swimming pool in Mexico on Saturday and opened fire at the public, killing seven people, including a child, according to CNN citing local authorities.

Eyewitnesses to the incident told the local authorities that the armed men arrived at the pool and opened fire around 4.30 pm (local time) on Saturday and later on damaged a shop, security cameras and a monitor before leaving.

Videos circulation on social media shows people in swimsuits screaming and hugging their children.

The Mexican army and security forces have been deployed to search for the gunmen behind the attack, which took place in the city of Cortazar in the central state of Guanajuato.

When local security forces arrived at the site they found dead bodies, including one small baby, and shell casings, CNN reported citing the municipal government's statement.

In addition to the seven dead, one person was seriously injured and taken to hospital, it added.

Till now, the authorities had made no arrests in connection with the incident as they are still investigating the motive behind the attack.

Guanajuato is a major agriculture and manufacturing hub and production site for many of the world's top carmakers, reported CNN.

However, it has a reputation for violent incidents and has been convulsed in recent years by brutal turf wars between rival drug gangs.

It is an attractive site for drug cartels for the same reason it is to auto manufacturers: road and rail networks that lead straight to the US border.

