Had an amazing ‘MasterChef India’ auditions, says Chef Vikas Khanna

Mumbai, Sep 5 Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, who will be soon seen in the OTT version of the cooking reality show ‘MasterChef India’, recently took to his social media and shared an update from the auditions of the show.

On Tuesday, the celebrity chef uploaded a selfie on the Story section of his Instagram. He wrote on the picture, “On my way back to NY. Had the most AMAZING auditions of ‘MasterChef India’. It's amazing to introduce these talented & magical homecooks. #MasterChefIndia”.

Talking about the show, following the success of its previous season, ‘MasterChef India’ is gearing up to make a return on OTT. Celebrity chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar will be returning to the judges’ panel for this season too. The newest addition to the panel of judges will be Chef Pooja Dhingra.

She graced the show as a guest judge last season and is now set to step into the role of a judge. Together the judges will guide and inspire dedicated contestants who will soon go hammer and tongs on an epic culinary contest in the ‘MasterChef’ kitchen, striving to earn the coveted title.

The show will soon drop on Sony LIV.

