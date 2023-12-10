Hamas members beat civilians, steal humanitarian aid received from int'l organisations: Israel Defence Forces

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 10 : Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday accused Hamas terrorists of beating civilians and stealing the humanitarian aid that Gaza received from international organisations. The IDF stated that Hamas puts its terrorist goals over the needs of Gaza residents.

IDF shared a video on X that showed people getting beaten by some individuals. In the video, some individuals also placed some material in the vehicle.

While sharing the video on X, the IDF stated, "Hamas members beat civilians and steal the humanitarian aid they received from international organizationsfacilitated by Israel. Hamas puts its terrorist goals over Gazans' needs."

Meanwhile, the IDF said Al-Mawasi is the humanitarian zone in Gaza, meant to keep people away from the battlefield. However, it added that Hamas keeps placing Gaza in the line of fire.

In a post shared on X, IDF stated, "Al-Mawasi is the humanitarian zone in Gaza, meant to keep civilians away from the battlefield. But Hamas keeps putting Gazans in the line of fire. They fire dozens of rockets from the designated humanitarian zone, rockets that often misfire and put even more Gazans at risk."

On Saturday, the IDF said Hamas terrorists were using school and a mosque in Beit Hanoun to fire at IDF forces.

Taking to X, IDF wrote, "Once again, we see Hamas terrorists abuse civilian infrastructure to fire at IDF forces. This timean @UNRWA school and a mosque in Beit Hanoun."

Meanwhile, IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said many Hamas members surrendered to troops in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, The Times of Israel reported. He said Hamas members have shared intelligence information on the terror group's functioning amid Israel's ground offensive. He said that terrorists who surrendered in Shejaiya and Jabaliya handed over weapons and equipment.

Hagari said, "From the interrogations of the terrorists who surrendered, the following intelligence has emerged: The situation of the operatives on the ground is difficult, and the Hamas leadership, led by [Yahya] Sinwar, denies the reality even though it is updated on the details."

He said, "The operatives complain that the Hamas leadership is out of touch with the tough situation they are in on the ground," according to The Times of Israel report.

Hagari noted there is a "widespread feeling that Hamas leadership underground does not care about the public in Gaza who are above ground." He said that this development has caused worry among Hamas operatives.

Hagari said, "The intelligence that emerges from the interrogations creates more targets and aids us in the operational activity."

Furthermore, IDF on Saturday that a Hamas tunnel shaft was uncovered in a classroom that leads to a mosque in Shuja'iyya.

"Hamas tunnel shaft uncovered INSIDE a classroom that leads to a mosque in the heart of Shuja'iyya. Hamas' abuse of schools has turned children's safe havens into terrorist hideouts," IDF posted on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor