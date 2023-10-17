Hamas on the back-foot says Defence Expert as war enters 11th day

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Retired Lieutenant Gen Sanjay Kulkarni on Tuesday said that several commanders of Hamas have been killed in Gaza and the terror group is on the back foot after Israel launched retaliation attacks in Gaza.

"The conflict between Israel and Hamas is not the conflict between Israel and Palestine. Hamas is a terrorist organisation and it has attacked Israel...Several commanders of Hamas have been killed. Hamas is on the back foot and Israel wants its hostages freed," he said.

He highlighted that the US President's visit to Tel Aviv holds "strategic" significance to ensure the elimination of Hamas from the region and preventing civilians from the crisis.

Gen Kulkarni added, "I feel this visit to Israel is very important. It has a tremendous strategic importance. Israel and the US have a good four decades old friendship. US President Joe Biden believes that the conflict should be limited and be finished as soon as possible and not escalate. Visit holds significance in eliminating Hamas without harming the humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza strip."

US President Joe Biden landed in Israel today, at a time when the country is facing its toughest battle with the terrorist group Hamas.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken while addressing a press conference on Tuesday said that President Biden is coming to Israel at a "critical moment" and will reaffirm the US' solidarity with Israel.

"US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday. He is coming here at a critical moment for Israel, for the region, and for the world. President Biden will reaffirm the United States' solidarity with Israel. President Biden will again make clear, as he's done unequivocally since Hamas's slaughter of more than 1,400 people, including at least 30 Americans, that Israel has the right and indeed the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists and to prevent future attacks," he said.

He further added by saying that President Biden will continue to coordinate closely with the Israeli partners to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas.

"President Biden will underscore our crystal clear message to any actor, state or non-state trying to take advantage of this crisis to attack Israel, don't. President will continue to coordinate closely with our Israeli partners to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas...The United States and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza," he said.

Blinken noted that President Biden will also receive a comprehensive brief on Israel's war aims and strategy.

Meanwhile, the White House also issued a statement on President Biden's visit to Israel. "President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will travel to Israel on Wednesday, October 18, to demonstrate his steadfast support for Israel in the face of Hamas's brutal terrorist attack and to consult on next steps," the White House said.

"President Biden will then travel to Amman, Jordan, where he will meet with his Majesty King Abdullah, Egyptian President Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. He will reiterate that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people's right to dignity and self-determination and discuss the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza," the White House added in its statement.

According to the Gaza-based Health ministry, the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has risen to 2,750 and the number of wounded has risen to 9,700. In a previous statement, the ministry said over 750 children were among the people killed in the Israeli attacks.

Meanwhile, the Death toll in Israel from the surprise Hamas attack is now more than 1,400, said Israel Defence Force (IDF).

