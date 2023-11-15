'Hamas sees ill Gazans as an opportunity to put most vulnerable in line of fire': IDF

el Aviv [Israel], November 15 : The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated that Hamas sees ill Gazans as an opportunity to put the most vulnerable in the line of fire and is using them as a shield.

The IDF posted a video on X of Lt. Col. Amnom Shefler, where he stressed that instead of treating the ill, Hamas is using hospitals for terrorism.

It further highlighted that the IDF is "conducting a ground operation in Gaza to defeat Hamas and rescue our hostages," adding, "Israel is at war with Hamas, not with the civilians in Gaza."

https://twitter.com/IDF/status/1724602019938271554?s=20

Shefler further said, "Sick people are their most vulnerable and while we and most countries do everything we can to protect the sick, sadly, that's not the case in Gaza. Hamas sees ill Gazans as an opportunity. An opportunity to put the most vulnerable in the line of fire."

He highlighted that last week, Ahmed Siam, a company commander in Hamas, was conducting terrorism in the Rantisi Hospital by holding 1000 patients, medical staff, and innocent people as hostages.

"Ahmed Siam knew that by preventing their evacuation, they were shielding him. We know that Hamas has done this for years. Hamas terrorists have embedded themselves deliberately in any civilian place they could, be it schools, kindergartens and hospitals," he said.

Hamas, in the most cynical way, is not only using the fuel, electricity, oxygen, and medicine from hospitals but is also using the most vulnerable, the sick and the ill, as its human shields, Shefler emphasised, stressing, "This is what we are up against."

Earlier today, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grief about the situation in Gaza hospitals and called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Taking on his social media X, Guterres stated, "I am deeply disturbed by the horrible situation and dramatic loss of life in several hospitals in Gaza. In the name of humanity, I call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire."

https://twitter.com/antonioguterres/status/1724504292369846699?s=20

Israel Defence Forces have confirmed that they are carrying out precise, and targeted operation in a specific region in Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza. The operation is being carried out based on intelligence information and an operational necessity.

"Forces include medical teams and Arabic speakers who have undergone specified training to prepare for this complex and sensitive environment, with the intent that no harm is caused to the civilians being used by Hamas as human shields," the IDF said in an official statement.

In recent weeks, the IDF has publicly warned time and again that Hamas' continued military use of the Shifa hospital jeopardises its protected status under international law, and enabled ample time to stop this unlawful abuse of the hospital.

"The IDF conveyed to the relevant authorities in Gaza once again that all military activities within the hospital must cease within 12 hours. Unfortunately, it did not," the IDF statement added.

