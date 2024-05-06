Hamas suspends hostage and truce talks with Israel: Report

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 6 : Hamas will not return to Cairo for continued talks on a possible hostage deal and pause in fighting, The Times of Israel reported citing London-based Qatari outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

Hamas is suspending its involvement in the talks "pending the results of the mediators' efforts," says the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed source.

Meanwhile, meeting with families of hostages, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that refusal of the Hamas deal forces Israel to continue efforts to free those held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, amid the upcoming ground operation against the terror group in Rafah.

"The actions to return your loved ones continue all the time, even now. We are committed to achieving the goals of the war, but the refusal of Hamas of any plan that would allow the return of the hostages forces us to start the operation in Rafah," he said to the families, according to his office.

"Even after the start of the operation in Rafah, all efforts to bring home the hostages will continue," Gallant added.

Additionally, US President Joe Biden also held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu which lasted for half an hour, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Israel's military has issued an urgent evacuation notice to residents of eastern Rafah, following a warning from the country's defence minister of impending "intense action" in the area, CNN reported.

Avichay Adraee, head of the Arab media division of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, urged residents to "evacuate immediately" to designated humanitarian areas at the checkpoints for their safety. The call specifically targets individuals residing in the municipality of Al-Shawka and the neighbourhoods of Al-Salam, Al-Jneina, Tiba Zaraa, and Al-Bayouk in the Rafah area.

The announcement comes amidst the ongoing bombardment of Gaza, with significant devastation witnessed since October 7. Many residents of Rafah, already displaced multiple times, now face the prospect of further displacement amid escalating conflict, as reported by CNN.

Humanitarian agencies have cautioned against a full-scale ground invasion of Rafah, warning of heightened suffering and casualties among the 1.2 million displaced Palestinians in and around the city. Northern Gaza is already grappling with a severe famine, exacerbated by months of conflict, as highlighted by the World Food Programme.

