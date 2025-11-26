Hamas transfers remains of hostage to the Red Cross

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 26 (ANI/TPS): The Red Cross has received the remains of a hostage and is making its way to Israeli forces inside Gaza for a handover, the Israel Defence Forces said.

The body will then be taken in a convoy to the National Centre for Forensic Medicine for identification.

If confirmed, it would bring the number of bodies in Gaza down to two. (ANI/TPS)

