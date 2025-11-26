Hamas transfers remains of hostage to the Red Cross
By ANI | Updated: November 26, 2025 06:20 IST2025-11-26T06:16:15+5:302025-11-26T06:20:08+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], November 26 (ANI/TPS): The Red Cross has received the remains of a hostage and is making its way to Israeli forces inside Gaza for a handover, the Israel Defence Forces said.
The body will then be taken in a convoy to the National Centre for Forensic Medicine for identification.
If confirmed, it would bring the number of bodies in Gaza down to two. (ANI/TPS)
