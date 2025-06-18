Hamburg to host India Week 2025 with 70+ events, celebrating bilateral partnership

Hamburg [Germany], June 18 : The city of Hamburg in Germany is set to host the 11th edition of India Week Hamburg, transforming the city into a vibrant hub of Indo-German exchange, as per an official release.

According to the release posted on Tuesday, the celebrations will feature over 70 events across business, culture, society, and knowledge, with the theme of "Positioning Partnerships."

The event, set to take place between June 23 and June 29, promises to deepen the ties between India and Germany through dialogue, discovery, and cultural celebration.

The week-long event will officially commence with a high-level Senate Reception at the historic Hamburg City Hall on June 23, featuring keynote addresses by the Ambassador of India to Germany, Ajit Gupte and the German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann.

As per the release, acclaimed Indian actress Shabana Azmi will also deliver a keynote speech, setting the stage for a series of engagements reflecting the bilateral relationship's richness and diversity.

India Week Hamburg 2025 is structured around four key pillarsBusiness, Culture, Society, and Knowledge each designed to foster collaboration and innovation, with a strong focus on economic partnership, skilled migration, green innovation, and cultural collaboration, the release added.

The key highlight of the event includes the Hamburg India Business Day on June 24, co-hosted by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and Hamburg business leaders, focusing on innovation and logistics.

A German-Indian Innovation Night on the same day will spotlight AI, tech startups, and cross-border collaboration.

The Curry and Culture - India Food Fest on June 29, a public celebration of Indian cuisine, music, and dance, alongside exhibits by leading Indian and German artists.

In addition, there will be strategic communication sessions, workshops on Ayurveda, and exhibits by leading German and Indian artists.

The programme will also feature discussions on legal reform, sustainable mobility, women in green jobs, LGBTQIA+ inclusion in the labour market, and the future of German small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in collaboration with India.

India Week Hamburg is a series of events that has showcased the close ties between Hamburg and India since 2007. It highlights the diversity of Indian culture and explores topics from politics, business, science, and society, aiming to strengthen exchange and cooperation.

