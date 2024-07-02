Hand, foot and mouth disease at warning level in Japan

Tokyo, July 2 The number of hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) infections has exceeded the warning level nationwide in Japan for the first time in nearly five years, the country's National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) reported on Tuesday.

An average of 6.31 patients per medical institution were reported in about 3,000 pediatric clinics nationwide during the week leading up to June 23, the latest NIID report said.

Marking the 13th consecutive week of increase, the figure exceeded the warning-level threshold of five patients per medical institution, which had not been surpassed since August 2019, reported Xinhua news agency.

Regionally, the central Japanese prefecture of Mie reported the highest number of cases with an average of 16.36 patients per clinic, followed by Hyogo prefecture at 11.12.

HFMD, a viral infection causing blister-like rashes on the hands, feet, and inside the mouth, primarily affects children under the age of four.

Symptoms include fever, loss of appetite, feeling unwell, skin rashes and sore throat. Mouth sores and ulcers on the tongue, gums and the inside of the cheeks can also indicate HFMD infection.

Children are at higher risk of contracting the illness which may lead to serious complications such as encephalitis or dehydration.

Given that HFMD peaks in summer, Japan's health ministry is urging the public to practice thorough handwashing to prevent the spread of the disease.

