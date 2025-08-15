"Hands off! Russia no more" posters seen in Anchorage before Trump-Putin Alaska summit

Anchorage (Alaska) [US], August 15 : As the much-anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin draws closer, streets in Anchorage on Thursday (local time) were dotted with posters expressing solidarity with Ukraine. Messages such as "I Stand with Ukraine" and "Hands off! Russia no more" were prominently displayed, reflecting public sentiment ahead of the high-stakes talks.

The summit, scheduled for Friday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, aims to find common ground on ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has already arrived in Alaska for the meeting, while US President Donald Trump departed for the state aboard Air Force One.

Speaking to reporters before the summit, Trump clarified that his role is not to negotiate for Ukraine, but to bring both sides to the table. "I am not here to negotiate for Ukraine. I am here to get them at a table, and I think you have two sides. Putin wanted to take all of Ukraine. If I weren't the President, he would right now be taking all of Ukraine, but he is not going to do it," Trump said.

What caught attention on Lavrov's arrival was his choice of clothing, a T-shirt emblazoned with "CCCP," the Russian abbreviation for the Soviet Union, of which Ukraine was once a part. The symbolic attire appeared to underscore Moscow's nationalistic pride as the two sides prepared for talks on ending the war.

Wearing a USSR T-shirt could be a nod to Lavrov's nationalistic and nostalgic sentiments for the Soviet era, reflecting Russia's desire to reclaim its former glory.

By wearing the T-shirt, Lavrov might be asserting Russia's distinct identity and sovereignty, signalling that Russia will not compromise its interests or values in negotiations.

The attire could be a subtle message to the US, hinting that Russia will engage in talks on its own terms, without compromising its stance or appearing weak.

When asked about Trump's remark that there is a "25 per cent chance" the talks will not be successful, Lavrov said, "We never try to anticipate the outcome or make any guesses. What we do know, however, is that we have arguments we can contribute to the discussion and that our position is clear. We will present it."

Hours before he departed for Alaska, Trump posted a brief but loaded message on Truth Social, writing, "High Stakes!"

As per the White House, President Trump has departed for Alaska, accompanied by several senior officials on Air Force One. Among them are Secretary Marco Rubio, Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary Howard Lutnick, Director John Ratcliffe, Susie Wiles, Karoline Leavitt, Will Scharf, Ross Worthington, Ambassador Steve Witkoff, and Ambassador Monica Crowley.

