'HanuMan' director Prasanth Varma says stories need to be local to go global

Mumbai, Jan 8 Director Prasanth Varma, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming superhero film 'HanuMan', has said that for a story to have a global appeal, it's imperative for it to be rooted in its culture and bring to celluloid the life of its people.

The director spoke with the media on the sidelines of an event organised for the film, which also saw Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati supporting the young filmmaker and his creation.

Talking to the media, Prasanth said: "The global audience has already seen superheroes from Marvel and DC. To establish a new superhero in the minds of a global audience, you need to be local to go global."

The director continued, "The success of 'RRR' is the biggest example of that. The makers of 'RRR' weaved a story which was so rooted in culture. They paid attention to minute things, the language, the costume, the landscape and the result is there for everyone to see".

"You need to be rooted to take your stories to the global audience, telling them a genre story like 'James Bond' won't impact them as they already have those films," he added.

'HanuMan' is set to arrive in cinemas on January 12 in multiple languages.

