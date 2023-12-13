‘Happy Holidays’, says Samantha as she gives sneak peek into her Christmas prep

Mumbai, Dec 13 Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Wednesday shared some beautiful glimpses of the Christmas decor at her residence, and extended heartfelt greetings to her fans, saying, ‘happy holidays’.

The ‘Shaakuntalam’ actress, who enjoys a fanbase of 30.9 million followers on Instagram, shared a series of photos and videos of herself decorating her home with Christmas tree and other decor items.

Taking to Instagram stories, Samantha shared a glimpse of herself giving final touches to the beautiful huge Christmas tree, with her furry friend sleeping on the couch.

Thew actress looked beautiful in a beige body con dress.

The other picture shows the ‘Yashoda’ actress lying on the couch holding the hand of her pet dog and smiling candidly for the cameras.

Samantha captioned the photos as “home”, and “happy holidays”.

The actress also gave the music of the song ‘Brown Girl in the ring’ to her post.

Meanwhile, on the work front she was last seen as Aradhya in the movie ‘Kushi’. The flick stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

She next has ‘Chennai Stories’ in her kitty.

