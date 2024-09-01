Haq Do Tehreek leader threatens sit-in over military interference, local Issues in Gwadar

Gwadar [Pakistan], September 1 : Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, the Member of Provincial Assembly from Gwadar and leader of the Haq Do Tehreek (HDT), a political movement advocating for local autonomy and rights in Pakistan's Gwadar region, has warned that he will initiate a sit-in on the coastal highway starting September 5 if the alleged involvement of army officers in government matters does not cease immediately, Dawn News reported on Sunday.

During a press conference in Quetta on Saturday, Rehman alleged that military officers were overseeing the operations of several government departments in his constituency, including education, health, public health engineering, and water. He further claimed that officers of colonel and brigadier ranks from the Pakistani army are interfering in the education department to appoint their favourite individuals to the position of headmistress at a girls' school in the Surbandar area.

Haq Do Tehreek leader asserted that despite an annual expenditure of PKR 180 billion on security, the law-and-order situation is continuously worsening, according to Dawn.

He said, "The dignity, life, and property of people are not safe, and security forces have failed to restore peace and stop killings. Now they are interfering in politics, district administration, and other departments." He added that politicians should be allowed to do their work.

Rehman emphasised, "I am not a Form 47 but a true representative of the people of Gwadar. I will not compromise on the rights of the people under any circumstances."

The report further stated that other political parties are expected to support his sit-in, which will continue until his demandssuch as ending military interference in government departments, restoring electricity, combating the trawler mafia, and addressing unemploymentare fulfilled.

He asserted that the trawler mafia controls 70 percent of Gwadar's waters, "illegally" taking fish valued at (PKR) 200-250 billion and damaging the marine ecosystem. Rehman also highlighted that the trawler mafia has left fishermen destitute, and despite informing the Pakistani government, no attention has been given to this important issue.

