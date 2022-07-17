Haqqani calls on US to release USD 7 billion Afghan frozen funds

Afghanistan's acting interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani said that the ban on USD 7 billion Afghanistan's assets was unjust and called on the US to release the assets.

Addressing a gathering in Khost province of Afghanistan, Haqqani said that the formation of an inclusive government will come into effect itself whenever "the western ideology" is removed from Afghanistan, TOLO News reported.

"Did they achieve anything over the past 20 years? Now, they have frozen the Afghans' assets and have taken revenge on a certain number of people. You fought against them for 20 years," Haqqani said.

Haqqani said that the formation of an inclusive government takes a long time adding that the country should not wait for recognition and that essential steps needed to be taken, local media reported.

"We say don't shout for an inclusive government desperately. Be patient. Once the ideology of paganism is eliminated and Afghans are adjusted to their national and Islamic identity, the inclusivity will be ensured itself," he added.

Haqqani said that the country won't pose threat to any other countries and asked for similar engagement from them.

"We don't say we oppose Pakistan, Iran, China, or anyone else. We Afghans have given our test and we assure them there will be no threat from our side but we ask for a similar engagement," Haqqani said.

The interior minister urged the nation to stay united and accept each other, it added.

Earlier, in the month of June, the Taliban official Amir Khan Muttaqi, along with his delegation, left for Qatar to discuss with the US officials the release of withheld Afghan assets.

At the same time, US sources claimed that Joe Biden's administration was working with the Taliban on a mechanism that would provide Afghanistan access to the monetary reserves of the central bank, reported Khaama Press citing The Washington Post.

After the Taliban seized the nation by force last year, the US froze Afghan reserves. The militants-turned-politicians are currently working to restore the nation's economy which has been ravaged by sanctions imposed and isolation.

Earlier, the Taliban had warned that it will 'reconsider' policy toward the US if it does not receive its full USD 7 billion frozen assets.

US President Joe Biden decided to split USD 7 billion of the frozen Afghan assets to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and compensate victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor