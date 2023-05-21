"Har Har Modi," "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" echo in PNG streets as Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi

Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], May 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Papua New Guinea's (PNG) capital city Port Moresby on Sunday.

Hundreds of people waving the Tricolour were seen chanting "Har Har Modi," "Ghar Ghar Modi" as they interacted with PM Modi.

Bharat Mata Ki Jai," echoed in the streets of Port Moresby as PM Modi approached to meet the Indian diaspora.

He was welcomed by a crowd of hundreds of people of all ages including little kids who were waiting to meet and greet PM Modi.

People were seen holding gifts to present to the Prime Minister while others clicked a selfie with PM Modi.

Some members of the Indian community handed over a painting of PM Modi and his late Mother Hiraben.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea (PNG), a rare moment was witnessed at the Port Moresby airport where PNG Prime Minister James Marape touched his feet and sought his blessings.

PM Modi was also accorded a guard of honour on his arrival.This is PM Modi's first tour to PNG, as well as the first-ever visit by any Indian Prime Minister to the Indo-Pacific country.

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Baghchi said, "We have just landed at Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second leg of his three-nation tour. After having packed a day-and-a-half session in Hiroshima, the seven-half-hour flight has brought us to the island nation of Port of Papua New Guinea, where we are currently just looking at the arrival ceremony."

"A very special gesture by Prime Minister Marape here, who has come personally to the airport to receive Prime Minister Modi. Tomorrow he's here only for the morning session, but the FIPIC III Summit will be in the morning apart from a bilateral meeting with the leadership of Papua New Guinea, as well as with the Prime Minister of New Zealand," he added.

During his Papua New Guinea visit, PM Modi is set to co-chair the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) on Monday. PM Modi's Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape will also be there.

The FIPIC Summit will see participation from leaders of 14 countries. Normally all of them rarely converge together due to connectivity and other issues.

FIPIC was launched during PM Modi's visit to Fiji in 2014.

Apart from the FIPIC engagements, PM Modi will also have bilateral interactions with Papua New Guinea Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae, Prime Minister Marape and some of the other PIC Leaders participating in the Summit.

After his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi will travel to Sydney at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

On Sunday, PM Modi wrapped up his fruitful visit to Japan and departed for Papua New Guinea.

The Prime Minister is on a six-day visit to three countries Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia from May 19 to 24.

This tour comprises the G7 and Quad summits which were held in Hiroshima and the ensuing bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and hosting the third summit for the Forum for India- Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) in Papua New Guinea.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor