Harjinder Kang to lead UK-South Asia trade; named Dy envoy for Western India

London, May 4 Harjinder Kang has been appointed UK's Trade Commissioner to South Asia and Deputy High Commissioner for Western India to lead the country's overseas effort to promote trade, investment, trade policy and export finance.

Kang, who was the Chief Negotiator for the UK-India Free Trade Agreement, will play a pivotal role in supporting the implementation of the pact, which could bring huge opportunities for UK businesses.

As the new Trade Commissioner for South Asia, he will generate business opportunities for the UK while contributing to the growth of sustainable, resilient, and productive economies across the South Asia region, a UK government statement read.

"I am delighted to welcome Harjinder to this role. He has been an integral part of our India trade deal negotiating team and I'm confident he will use that experience to build on our outstanding track record on trade in South Asia, expanding opportunities for British businesses in untapped markets," UK Business and Trade Secretary, Kemi Badenoch, said.

With an economy worth over 3.2 trillion pounds and a growing population, a flourishing trade and investment relationship with South Asia holds vast potential for UK businesses and consumers.

"It is an honour to be appointed as Trade Commissioner for South Asia and Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, both vibrant and growing regions which are pivotal to the UK's security and prosperity.

"I am deeply committed to fostering strong relationships between the UK and South Asia and am excited about the opportunities ahead as we strengthen our economic ties and forge new partnerships in the region to create jobs, promote innovation and drive economic growth at home and abroad," Kang said in a statement.

Before joining the Department for Business and Trade, Kang spent nearly 30 years at AstraZeneca, later becoming the Global Commercial Director, focusing on creating affordable solutions for pharmaceutical access in less developed regions.

He is also a member of the Council of the University of Birmingham.

