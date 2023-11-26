HBMSU participates in International Council for open, distance education

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 26 (ANI/WAM): Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) participated in the 29th International Council for Open and Distance Education (ICDE) World Conference 2023 in Costa Rica, underscoring its prominent leadership in the global higher education landscape.

HBMSU's contribution involves the promotion of a culture of research and innovative and excellence-driven standards in education. This is achieved through a strategic partnership with ICDE in organising the Pre-conference Global Doctoral Consortium (GDC) session. This collaboration aimed to empower and support doctoral students in their research within the fields of smart, electronic, open, and distance learning throughout their academic journey towards earning a Ph.D.

Dr Mansoor Alawar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), stated, "With an unwavering commitment to enhancing its global presence, HBMSU actively engages in international forums of smart education. This commitment was the driving force behind our participation in the ICDE World Conference 2023, enhancing the international standing of HBMSU and reinforcing the principles of innovation and excellence in education development. Additionally, our participation in these globally renowned conferences solidifies the University's partnerships on the education map with major institutions, councils, and international organisations. This aligns with the vision of the leadership of the UAE, the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, HBMSU President."

This global event, hosted by Universidad Estatal a Distancia, (UNED) in Costa Rica, featured engaging presentations on relevant topics delivered by experts in the field, along with moderated thematic discussion tables. PhD students also had the opportunity to present their work in a secure environment, receiving valuable feedback from peers and academic experts on-site.

Prof. Moustafa Hassan, Vice-Chancellor of International Cooperation at HBMSU, represented the University at this event, where he actively engaged in the Pre-conference Global Doctoral Consortium (GDC) session on 6th November 2023. During the session, Prof. Hassan delivered a presentation to highlight HBMSU's foundational role as a partner in GDC, emphasising its commitment to knowledge dissemination and collaboration.

Prof. Moustafa Hassan said, "The participation of HBMSU in the conference is a testament to our University's unwavering commitment to advancing smart education. This emphasises our role in supporting and empowering PhD learners in their research endeavours within the realms of smart, electronic, open, and distance learning. Our focus remains on providing these learners with educational resources, as well as global-level peer communication and learning opportunities."

The conference also featured the "Regional Perspectives on Quality Assurance: Good Practices in the Age of Digital Education" panel, which addressed challenges of ensuring quality in open, flexible, and distance learning, with the aim to accelerate the adoption of best practices and foster global discussions on quality assurance standards.

Held under the theme 'Joining Hands in Peace for the Futures of Education', which echoes the collective efforts required to provide access to educational resources and shape the future of education worldwide, this conference witnessed the participation of a wide number of individuals from across the globe. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor