HCLTech, Cisco launches Meeting-Rooms-as-a-Service for workplaces

New Delhi, Nov 7 Global technology company HCLTech on Tuesday launched Meeting-Rooms-as-a-Service (MRaaS) in collaboration with the global networking giant Cisco.

Available on a subscription model, this solution modernises legacy meeting rooms and enables users to join meetings from any meeting solution provider using Webex devices.

The MRaaS solution helps enterprises simplify the design, implementation and maintenance of integrated meeting rooms, enabling seamless collaboration for their globally distributed hybrid workforces, the company said.

"MRaaS combines our consulting and managed services expertise with Cisco's proficiency in Webex devices to change the way employees conceptualise, organise and interact in a collaborative environment for a modern hybrid work model," Rakshit Ghura, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Digital Workplace Services, HCLTech.

"The common vision of our partnership is to elevate the collaboration experience at work and drive productivity through modern meeting rooms," he added.

Cisco's Webex collaboration devices harness the power of artificial intelligence to offer intuitive, seamless collaboration experiences, enabling meeting rooms with smart features such as meeting zones, intelligent people framing, optimised attendee audio and background noise removal, among others, the company mentioned.

"Our partnership with HCLTech helps our clients transform their offices through cost-effective managed services that support the ongoing evolution of workspaces," said Alexandra Zagury, Vice President of Partner Managed and as-a-Service Sales at Cisco. HCLTech is home to more than 221,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centred around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products.

