Heavy snow intensifies in eastern Japan

Tokyo, Jan 30 Heavy snowfall is expected to continue through the early morning of Friday in eastern Japan as a strong winter pressure pattern and cold air bring intensified snowfall, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

Due to the prevailing winter pressure pattern, snowfall has intensified across northern and eastern Japan. As of 11 am local time, the snowfall in the past six hours reached 23 cm in Nishiaizu, Fukushima Prefecture, 22 cm in Oguni, Yamagata Prefecture, 17 cm in Ashibetsu, Hokkaido, and 16 cm in Nagahama, Shiga Prefecture.

Snow clouds are expected to move further south, bringing intermittent heavy snowfall to Niigata Prefecture and the Hokuriku region through early Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Authorities have warned of potential disruptions to transportation and urged caution against avalanches and other snow-related hazards.

Earlier this month, heavy snow hit Sea of Japan coastal areas in northern, central and western Japan, disrupting bullet train operations and forcing the closure of some sections of expressways and national roads.

On January 10, snow forced the temporary suspension of Yamagata Shinkansen bullet train services between Fukushima Station in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima and Shinjo Station in another northeastern prefecture of Yamagata, affecting 12 inbound and outbound trains and some 1,600 people.

Trains on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line also ran at reduced speeds between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka stations and delays were experienced also on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line, the train operators stated.

The JMA had also revealed that the country's average temperature in 2024 was the highest on record, driven by global warming and westerly winds.

The average temperature from January through December 2024 was 1.48 degrees Celsius higher than the mean temperature for the 30-year period through 2020, marking the biggest difference since comparable data became available in 1898 and surpassing the previous year's record of 1.29 degrees Celsius.

Record-high average temperatures were observed in autumn last year after the country already witnessed its hottest summer, tying the previous record logged in 2023.

Japan has seen a trend of consistently high temperatures in recent years, with 2019 to 2024 ranking as the top six hottest years.

