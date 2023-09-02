Helen Flanagan details her flight from hell with kids as she wore swimsuit on 'freezing' plane

Los Angeles, Sep 2 Actress Helen Flanagan has told fans of her "awful" experience after being stranded on holiday with her children due to the air traffic control situation.

The former ‘Coronation Street’ star took to her Instagram to share details of her ordeal with her fans as she vented her frustrations, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’. Helen, 33, has been on a family trip to Greece. She faced delays after UK flights were grounded due to air traffic control issues.

The mum-of-three has been holidaying with her youngest son Charlie and daughters Matilda and Delilah who she shares with her ex and former Aston Villa star Scott Sinclair. Talking on her Instagram story as she finally made her way home, Helen outlined her relief at finally making it home.

She said: "Need to do an Instagram catch up because I have not stopped since we got back from Greece. The flight home was pretty awful. But, I'm just glad I got home. Didn't help that I wore a swimming costume on the flight and just a shirt dress - I was freezing.”

"I just didn't think I'd get home and just thought I'd attempt." Helen also shared a series of unseen snaps from the airport as she struggled to keep her children happy while making the journey back to Manchester.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Helen previously shared an update on Tuesday when she was seen walking through the airport pushing a buggy dressed in a blue shirt as she admitted she hadn't even showered. She said: "I've not even showered since being in the pool at the beach.

"I've got Charlie and Delilah in here. I just hope I can get home today." She then asked the children: "Do you think we'll go home?" as they giggled. She then captioned the clip: "Will we get home?" She also uploaded a video of her daughter stroking a cat in the airport.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor