Hezbollah claims responsibility for rocket attack injuring 6

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 12 (ANI/TPS): Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing a guided anti-tank rocket in the area of Moshav Dovev that injured several employees of the Israel Electric Corporation.

The Electric Company said its employees were repairing power lines damaged in a previous fire in Lebanon.

Hezbollah claimed the victims were installing surveillance equipment near the border. (ANI/TPS)

