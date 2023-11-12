Hezbollah claims responsibility for rocket attack injuring 6
By ANI | Published: November 12, 2023 06:59 PM 2023-11-12T18:59:09+5:30 2023-11-12T19:00:05+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], November 12 (ANI/TPS): Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing a guided anti-tank rocket in the area of Moshav Dovev that injured several employees of the Israel Electric Corporation.
The Electric Company said its employees were repairing power lines damaged in a previous fire in Lebanon.
Hezbollah claimed the victims were installing surveillance equipment near the border. (ANI/TPS)
