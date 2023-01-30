High intensity blast at Peshawar mosque

Peshwar, Jan 30 A high intensity explosion was reported at a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar city on Monday, with authorities fearing casualties.

The blast occurred at around 1.40 p.m. as prayers were being offered at the mosque located in the city's Police Lines area, Dawn news reported.

An emergency has been imposed in the area, the report added.

Additional details were not immediately available.

