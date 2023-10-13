"High time that world comes together against terrorism": Defence expert PK Sehgal

New Delhi [India], October 13 : Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, defence expert Major General (retd) PK Sehgal on Friday stressed the need for global unification against the menace of terrorism.

He said that the world has only now understood the menace of terrorism, and it is high time for the leaders to come together on a common methodology to fight this menace.

He made these remarks hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the P20 Summit and recalled the terror incidents against India.

Speaking to ANI, Sehgal said, "Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the conference on Friday, categorically stated that the Indian Parliament was attacked by terrorists in 2001, but that withstanding, till date, there has been no acceptable definition of terror and terrorism. Unless and until the world parliamentarians come together and arrive at a definition that is acceptable across the board, this menace will continue to be a huge worry for the world at large".

"PM Modi further stressed that India has been a victim of cross-border terrorism...but the world is only now coming to realise the immensity of terrorism. And it is high time, the world comes together on a common methodology of dealing with this menace," he added.

Speaking about the Israel-Hamas war and its possible impact on the India-Middle East-Economic Corridor which was launched during the G20 Summit in India Sehgal said that there "may" be a Chinese hand here.

"Some people and some governments feel that the Hamas attack on Israel had nothing to do with Israel, Palestine or Palestinian people. It was meant to derail the India-Middle East-Economic-Corridor, which was a trade corridor linking India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel to Europe. This was to compete directly with the BRI of China, and may have been sabotaged by China itself," he said.

The defence expert also slammed the Canadian government over rising incidents of extremism and reiterated India's call for action against the accused.

"In Canada, the Gurudwara whose head was Nijjar...posters had appeared outside threatening Indian Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister. India in the strongest possible language has read the right act onto the Canadians. Yesterday, there was a Parliamentary Speaker's meeting in India, the P20. The Canadian speaker did not attend...India in the strongest possible language has told the Canadians to take action against those who have done the mischief," Sehgal added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi, during his P20 address invoked the 2001 terror attack on the Parliament and said that India has been facing and battling cross-border terrorism for many years.

Giving the keynote address, PM Modi said, "India has been facing cross-border terrorism for many years now. Terrorists have taken the lives of thousands of our people. Nearly 20 years ago, the old Parliament building, which is near the old one, came under attack by terrorists. You will be shocked to know that Parliament was in session at the time of the attack".

"Whatever the cause or motivations, terrorism is against humanity. We will have to fight terrorism. Also, it is disheartening to see that there is no consensus among countries on the language and definition of terrorism. Terrorists are taking advantage of this," he added.

While the G20 member countries attended the event, Canada was conspicuous by its absence at the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20).

Earlier Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, at a press briefing, informed that apart from G20 countries, 10 other countries and international organizations will participate in the P20 Summit and so far, 50 Parliamentarians and 14 Secretary Generals, including 26 Presidents, 10 Vice Presidents, one Committee Chairman and the IPU President have confirmed their participation.

Speakers and heads of delegation of Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Spain, European Parliament, Italy, South Africa, Russia, Turkiye, Nigeria, Australia, Brazil, UAE, Singapore, Japan, Egypt and Bangladesh were present at the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor