Highest priority of India is to provide energy security for its people: Foreign Secy Vikram Misri

New Delhi [India], July 22 : Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday stated that energy security for the people of the country is the "highest priority" for New Delhi, while underscoring India's stance on maintaining access to global energy markets while rejecting double standards in international energy policies.

Addressing a special press briefing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Maldives and the UK, Misri responded to concerns about the 18th round of sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russia, which directly target Moscow's energy, banking, and defence industries.

According to the EU, the sanctions also extended beyond Europe and have listed, for the first time, a flag registry and the largest Rosneft refinery in India.

Misri acknowledged Europe's security concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict but highlighted that other parts of the world, including India, face existential challenges that require equitable consideration in global energy discussions.

"We have not yet seen any actions by the UK insofar as matters related to secondary sanctions, etc., are concerned. In any case, we have made very clear our view with regard to secondary sanctions. I think what you are pointing to in terms of the recent announcement by the European Union is that we have been very clear that in so far as energy security is concerned, it is the highest priority of the Government of India to provide energy security for the people of India and we will do what we need to do with regard to that on energy-related issues itself," he said.

"I think these matters are not appreciated sufficiently. We do understand that there is an important and serious security issue that is confronting Europe, but the rest of the world is also there and is also dealing with issues that are existential for the rest of the world, and I think it's important to keep balance and perspective when talking about these issues," he added.

Misri stressed the need for a balanced perspective on global energy dynamics, noting, "It is important not to have double standards and to have a clear-eyed perception of what the global situation is in so far as the broader energy market is concerned and where the providers of energy goods are located and who needs energy at what point in time."

Misri, during the briefing, also addressed security cooperation with the UK, particularly regarding cross-border terrorism, referencing the recent designation by the US State Department of the Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO), pointing to India's intent in deepening discussions with the UK on counter-terrorism measures.

"The United States State Department has recently designated the TRF as a foreign terrorist organisation, a specially designated global terrorist, and a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar. I'm sure our UK colleagues are updated on this development, but this will give us the opportunity to share further views on issues such as cross-border terrorism and the need to respond in a resolute fashion to such challenges," Misri added.

PM Modi will embark on a two-nation tour of the UK and the Maldives from July 23 to July 26, the MEA had said on July 20. This visit to the UK is at the invitation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, while the state visit to the Maldives is at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu.

According to the MEA, PM Modi will hold wide-ranging discussions with his UK counterpart on the entire gamut of India-UK bilateral relations. They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance.

